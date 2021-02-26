AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier tonight to thank the fans for once again tuning into this week’s Dynamite on TNT, and for helping the program finish in the Top 5 among viewership up against NBA competition. He writes, “Thank you to all of you great wrestling fans who made #AEWDynamite a top 5 show again, it’s amazing for a young company like @AEW to be consistently holding our own straight up vs. NBA & other established franchises & it’s because of you great wrestling fans supporting us on TNT!”

Thank you to all of you great wrestling fans who made #AEWDynamite a top 5 show again, it’s amazing for a young company like @AEW to be consistently holding our own straight up vs. NBA & other established franchises & it’s because of you great wrestling fans supporting us on TNT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 26, 2021

AEW Games released a trailer for the soon to be released Elite General Manager mobile game. Watch below as referee Aubrey Edwards narrates the basic gameplay mechanics featuring your favorite AEW stars.