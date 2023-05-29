AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the pro wrestling press during last night’s post-Double Or Nothing media scrum, where Khan answered a ton of questions surrounding the industry, which included some about this year’s Owen Hart Memorial.

While talking about the tournament Khan revealed that he hopes to bring in Japanese legend Jushin Thunder Liger to be involved in some way due to Liger’s history with Owen Hart as an opponent.

I’m not sure about this, I’ve had some nice talks, I’m hopeful and I spoke to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, I think it would be great and they think it would great. One of Owen Hart’s great opponents, a rival, they’ve competed, both former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champions, wouldn’t it be amazing if we could get Jushin Thunder Liger over to Canada.

Khan admits that he is being optimistic thinking that he can get Liger for the Owen Hart Memorial, but does believe that with the tournament taking place around the same time as Forbidden Door 2 that AEW’s relationship with NJPW can make it happen.

He’s competed against Owen Hart and competed in Canada and competed in Stampede Wrestling. That would be something really neat. To coincide with AEW in Canada and Forbidden Door door and our partnership with New Japan, and most importantly the Owen Hart Cup tournament, I think it would be great if Jushin Thunder Liger can come over. I’m optimistic that he’ll be able to.

Liger retired from in-ring competition back in 2020 after a prestigious career that included 11 reigns as the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion.

