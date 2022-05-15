Tony Nese has been announced for The Wrestling Showcase, according to WrestleZone.

The event will feature an eight-man tournament and the AEW star is the fifth participant confirmed for the upcoming tournament.

The other participants are Matt Cardona, Steve Maclin, Killer Kross, and Jacob Fatu. Taya Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo are also scheduled to appear at the Wrestling Showcase.

The event is set for September 3 in Schaumburg, Illinois, and will also be available to stream on FITE.

Nese and Mark Sterling are set to face Hook & Danhausen in the buy-in, pre-show match at AEW Double or Nothing on May 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.