AEW commentator Tony Schiavone recently took to Twitter to honor the life of baseball legend Hank Aaron, who passed away yesterday at the age of 86. Aaron will best be remembered for breaking fellow legend Babe Ruth’s Home Run record, finishing with a staggering 755 total in his career, which were included in his equally impressive 3,7771 career hits.

Wrestling fans may remember Aaron’s appearance in WCW at Bash at the Beach 1994, where he was interviewed by Schiavone and featured next to top superstar Sting. Schiavone shares a photo of that night along with the following caption.

“RIP Hammerin’ Hank. I first met Hank Aaron in 1982 in Savannah when he was the director of the Braves Minor Leagues. Our paths crossed many times both in baseball and wrestling. He was truly an American Hero. This is from 1993 with Sting, Bill Watts, Hank and me.”

Check out Schiavone’s tweet below.