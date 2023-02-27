On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW announcer dismissed the comparisons between AEW Rampage and WCW Thunder as the two programs are considered the B-shows.

“‘Thunder’ we didn’t want to do, ‘Rampage’ we do want to do,” Schiavone started out by stating.

“‘Rampage’ is important for us because we have such a big roster and not everybody gets TV time. Back then, we didn’t need it. We had a three-hour show. It’s just too much. Right now we’re doing three hours of TV and two of it live.”