Tony Schiavone spoke about working every single AEW show during the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast with co-host Conrad Thompson.

During the chat Schiavone explained why he likes attending every AEW show even though company president Tony Khan told him he didn’t have to be.

This lifestyle hasn’t bit me in the ass yet, Conrad [Conrad Thompson], and I don’t think it will. The fact that you see me at times on Collision is because I told Tony [Tony Khan], ‘I’m going to go to every show.’ Some guys go to some shows, and some guys don’t. Same with the people backstage. Some guys go, and some guys don’t. Tony told me, he said, ‘You don’t have to come to every show.’ I said, ‘Yeah, but I made a commitment to you, and I made a commitment to this company. So I’m gonna be at every show. It’s worth it. I have fun on Saturdays, I really do. I enjoy Saturdays a lot. I enjoy seeing guys that I don’t see on Wednesdays. We have two different backstage crews that do pre-tapes, and I enjoy working with them. So it’s good stuff.

