The WWE Producers for Friday’s Payback go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, have been revealed below, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed SmackDown report.

* Adam Pearce produced Butch’s pre-show dark match win over Kit Wilson

* Jamie Noble produced Drew McIntyre’s post-show dark match win over Karrion Kross

* Robert Roode and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the opening segment with John Cena and Jimmy Uso

* Nick Aldis and Jason Jordan produced The LWO vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

* Jason Jordan produced the in-ring segment with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

* Jamie Noble produced then-Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The LWO in a non-title match

* Adam Pearce produced LA Knight vs. The Miz

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly and Kenn Doane produced Shotzi vs. Bayley

* Robert Roode and Michael Hayes produced Solo Sikoa vs. AJ Styles in the main event

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.