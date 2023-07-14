Tony Schiavone has massive praise for Big Bill.

The AEW commentator commended the company star during the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast. Schiavone reveals that Bill was one of the first people that caught his eye when he first started watching pro wrestling again in 2017, adding that the work he’s done in AEW has been tremendous.

Speaking of big guys, I need to say this again, it needs to be said because I really feel very strongly about this. When I first started watching wrestling again in 2017, thanks to you, the first person I saw was Big Cass walk out, and I said to you, ‘Who the fuck is this, and why the fuck is he on my TV screen?’ That’s because I was getting back into it. But now, Big Bill is one of my favorites because not only does he look great, for a big guy, he looks tremendous. He is truly one of the great guys.

Schiavone was a big fan of Bill being partnered up with Brian Cage in the Blind Eliminator tournament. He says that their match against Matt Sydal and Trent on last week’s AEW Rampage was excellent, a compliment he gave to Bill himself.

I thought he and Brian Cage on Rampage just a week ago looked sensational. I thought they had a great match. I even told him so. I told him, I said, ‘Bill, you and Cage against Trent Beretta and Matt Sydal was a great match for Rampage, and it was.’ So props to Big Bill. Good guy, and a New York Yankees fan. I have a lot of time for him.

