CM Punk was leading the pack in merchandise sales for AEW in the month of July

The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion was the top earner for the company. The promotion itself was in second place among earners. This data comes from Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, as seen below:

CM Punk ( Items in top 10 daily: 49) [ reverse rank value: 5165] AEW (14) [3596] Orange Cassidy (32) [2650] CM Punk & FTR (27) [2219] The Acclaimed (15) [2165] MJF & Adam Cole (39) [1951] Bullet Club Gold (38) [1807] Bryan Danielson (7) [1369] Sting (16) [1351] The Elite (17) [1336]

The top items were as the following: