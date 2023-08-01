Mustafa Ali looked back on his WWE Intercontinental Title match against GUNTHER at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event when he went live on Instagram for WWE Die Woche.

Ali thinks due to GUNTHER’s long reign as IC Champion, a loss at this PLE wouldn’t have hurt him.

“I’m very disappointed in the result (losing to GUNTHER at WWE Night of Champions). Obviously, I thought if there was ever a time to defeat GUNTHER, it would have been there. A guy with ‘home field advantage’ so to speak and I think it’s been a long time since WWE’s done that ultimate underdog story. I still have the image of 1-2-3 Kid defeating Razor Ramon on Raw and just the impact that had. I don’t think it would’ve hurt GUNTHER at all. I think it would have really helped me. But you know, unfortunately, I fell short. There’s a reason why GUNTHER is the Ring General. I did have him. There was like two-and-a-three-quarter-seconds, the whole world believed for a second it was gonna happen. But we live to fight another day my friend.”

