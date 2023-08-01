Last week on WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar took place in the United States Title Invitational Final. The bout ended earlier than expected, as Mysterio was injured.

WWE’s medical staff checked on Mysterio before the referee called off the match, and Escobar was declared the winner. Mysterio was knocked silly in the bout.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Mysterio was knocked silly twice in the bout, and after it happened a second time, the decision was made to call off the bout.

There’s still no word yet on how long Mysterio will be kept out of the ring.

Escobar will now challenge US Champion Austin Theory for the title on the August 11 edition of SmackDown at the Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.