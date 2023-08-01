There was an interesting moment during a commercial break at the WWE Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 39 involving Seth Rollins where he was interviewed backstage and said that he was feeling good and felt the party wasn’t backstage, but rather in the ring.

Rollins walked to the ring before the show went to commercial break. When they came back from break, Rollins had his arms open while the crowd chanted his theme, and Rollins just left the ring without saying a word.

A fan captured footage of Rollins talking to the production crew, leading to speculation that Vince McMahon may have nixed plans for the segment as he had changed other plans during the show

Speaking on the SI Media with Jimmy Traina, Rollins explained what happened.

“That was not a big deal. I was upset, but it was mostly production, a miscommunication. That was the night after Mania, and the intent of the segment was to go to break with the audience singing my song, allow them to sing during the break, come back up, they might still be singing, and then drift off into nothingness. For whatever reason, that never made it through to production, so when we go to commercial, instead of letting the crowd party, they did the thing where they black the house, shutdown the music, and play the stupid video packages, which messed up what the whole plan was. The crowd was trying to sing, but you have Stone Cold Steve Austin talking about Broken Skull Ranch. ‘Did no one get the memo?’ It was just a production snafu. In the middle of the commercial break, I’m yelling to try to get it turned off so they could keep singing, but it was already a disaster. The crowd was confused and didn’t know what to make of it. We came back and did the rest of the segment, but it didn’t translate the way you wanted because the crowd wasn’t able to participate the way the segment was meant to be planned. I wasn’t really upset about that, it was just a bad handling,” he said.

H/T to Fightful