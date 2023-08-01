WWE presents the SummerSlam premium live event on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, that will air on Peacock.

The card for the show is nearly complete, with the rest of the competitors for the battle royal still needing to be announced.

WrestleVotes reported today the show will have a special cold open video package as WWE Hall of Famer Kid Rock will narrate it.

This years SummerSlam cold open will feature everyone’s favorite rockstar, WWE Hall of Famer, Kid Rock. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 1, 2023

Updated WWE SummerSlam Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Tribal Combat Match

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler – MMA Rules Match

WWE Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Battle Royal: LA Knight, Sheamus