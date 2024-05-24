The WWE Speed Championship has finally been defended.

After becoming the inaugural WWE Speed Champion following a tournament victory across multiple episodes of the new weekly WWE on X series, Ricochet waiting in the wings for his first challenger to emerge.

WWE held an additional WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament the past few weeks on the program, resulting in Tyler Bate emerging as the first official challenger to the newly created WWE Speed Championship held by Ricochet.

On Friday’s new episode of WWE Speed On X, Ricochet successfully defeated Tyler Bate to retain the WWE Speed Championship with his first title defense.

Per special rules for a WWE Speed Championship match, the bout had a five-limit time limit as opposed to the usual three-minute time limit. Ricochet and Bate had a good back-and-forth match, which saw Bate looking strong early with an airplane spin and a big dive onto Ricochet on the floor.

In the end, however, Ricochet managed to fight back into the lead and pick up the pin fall victory after hitting a Recoil and a handspring cutter.