WWE star Top Dolla recently appeared on the Jobbing Out podcast to discuss his ongoing beef with AEW’s Young Bucks, and clarifies the diss track he made earlier this month. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he never mentioned anyone in particular in his diss tracks and that his line about fake sneakers just happened to resonate:

“Hit Row ain’t nothing to f**k with. You play these little high school games you want to play and the craziest part to me about the whole situation is, I wasn’t talking to anybody in particular. As I mentioned in the video, a hit dog will holla, and like I mentioned in one of the tweets that really pissed them off is that they’ll tell on themselves and that’s exactly what happened. Then they got told about themselves. That’s the funniest part. I wasn’t talking to any in particular. I was literally making a Twitter joke and then people got butthurt and in their feelings. I didn’t even know they were wearing fake sneakers, I found that out afterward. Everybody was like, ‘Oh, he was dissing them because they were wearing fake sneakers a couple of months ago’. I didn’t even know that. They told on themselves.”

On the Bucks jab at him in their Twitter bio:

“I used to watch them cats. I wasn’t even talking about them. They just got in their feelings because their little Twitter minions gas them up and they realized very quickly that I’m not the one to play with. When they first did the NXT bio, I was like, ‘Huh, that’s rude. I’m not even in NXT anymore and I know that you know that’. For you to do that, it kinda felt like it you were saying I should still be in NXT or you just wanted to s**t on NXT for no reason. It’s disrespectful and unnecessary. Even then, I was l like, ‘I don’t feel like getting on these Twitter people, I’m gonna let these boys slide’. Then they updated their bio again and it said, ‘We’ll make you trend just by mentioning you in our bio’. I took that personally. I didn’t start nothing. I was like, ‘That’s an interesting comment’. I read that as, ‘You’re a nobody and we can make you popular’. In reality, them boys could never make Hit Row like I did. To say that to me is wild and very disrespectful. I had to let them know that I’m not the one to play with and these are not games we play. I don’t play around with my name and people. Everyone in the wrestling business learned a lesson that day and I’m sad that it had to be them boys to teach everybody the lesson, but now everyone knows that Top Dolla is not the one to be f**king with.”

How he’s still never mentioned the Bucks and they gave him a free promo:

“I can tell you I got my friends from that other company calling me and telling me ‘thank you’. It has nothing to do with companies. There are people on both sides that bang with me and people that bang with other people. Everything I’m doing is to promote my name and my group. I still haven’t said their name. They felt the need to say my name on their show. How pathetic is that? Free promo. You gave me free promo and I gave you nothing.”

