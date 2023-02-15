A big title match is set to be announced for the upcoming WWE NXT Roadblock special episode.

This week’s NXT main event saw NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez team with the legendary Meiko Satomura to defeat Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Earlier in the night, Perez thanked Satomura for traveling so far to give her a hand. Satomura responded and said she has her reasons.

After the tag team main event, Satomura took the mic as she and Perez celebrated. Satomura said she did something for Perez, so now she wants Perez to do something for her. Satomura then pointed at the title as Perez raised it in the air. Perez said it would be her honor, and fans cheered as NXT went off the air with Vic Joseph teasing the match for Roadblock.

While WWE has not officially announced Satomura vs. Perez for Roadblock as of this writing, they noted that the two Superstars have agreed to a future title match.

Roadblock will mark the second singles bout between Satomura and Perez. The September 6, 2022 edition of NXT TV saw Satomura defeat Perez in just over 11 minutes.

As noted, the special Roadblock edition of NXT TV will air live on the USA Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday, March 7.

