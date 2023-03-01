The NWA World’s Heavyweight Title match is now official for the upcoming NWA 312 pay-per-view.

It was announced on this week’s NWA Power episode that Chris Adonis will cash in his Champions Series title shot against NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Tyrus at 312.

The NWA has also announced that Kamille will defend the NWA World Women’s Title against La Rosa Negra at 312. Negra appeared on this week’s Power to announce that she is cashing in her Champions Series title shot as well, like Adonis.

The inaugural NWA 312 pay-per-view is scheduled for Friday, April 7 in Chicago, IL at a venue to be announced. Below is the updated card:

NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match

Chris Adonis vs. Tyrus (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

La Rosa Negra vs. Kamille (c)

NWA National Heavyweight Title Match

EC3 vs. Cyon (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural NWA Women’s Television Title Match

TBD vs. TBD

