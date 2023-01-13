WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels is reportedly booked for the RAW 30th Anniversary show.

A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE Legend Tatanka is also booked for the show. We noted last year how Tatanka revealed on Facebook how WWE invited him to appear.

Michaels and Tatanka are now booked for the show, along with WWE Hall of Famers Kane and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and Ric Flair have indicated that they will also be there that night.

The arena website and WWE Events website have the following listed for the show: Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Damage CTRL, and The Judgment Day, plus Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, the likely dark main event if it happens at all

It’s been reported that WWE was working on plans to make this a “major RAW episode” to celebrate 30 years of their flagship TV show.

The RAW 30th Anniversary episode is scheduled for January 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The show is being billed as “RAW Is XXX,” as seen in the logo above.

