Another star bid farewell to New Japan Pro Wrestling at Saturday’s NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya event.

EVIL was victorious in the main event against Tama Tonga, capturing the NEVER Openweight Title. This match seemingly marked Tama’s final appearance in NJPW, initially ending in a double DQ due to interference from various factions.

However, Tama insisted on restarting the bout as a lumberjack match, only to be defeated after interference from Dick Togo and Ren Narita.

After the match, Tama thanked the fans in a promo. While it remains uncertain where Tama will go next, potential landing spots could include WWE, AEW, or TNA Wrestling.

"Thank you for giving me a chance to know you. I love you." -Tama Tonga following his NEVER Openweight Championship match at #njnbg. Extremely emotional moment and hard to process. Great showing from Tama Tonga. @njpwglobal — Walker Stewart (@VelvetVoiceWS) January 20, 2024