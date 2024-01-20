Trinity, formerly known as Naomi, joined TNA in April 2023 after her WWE departure.

She became the Knockouts World Champion after defeating Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary 2023. However, her reign ended as Jordynne Grace dethroned her at TNA Hard To Kill on January 13.

Trinity is expected to become a free agent soon with the belief that she will return to WWE, perhaps in time for the Royal Rumble.

Trinity worked the TNA television tapings in Orlando on January 19, where she worked a tag team match. After the match, Trinity took the opportunity to address the live crowd.

Check out the spoilers from the tapings here.