On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, Matt Riddle was a guest where he talked about his run as a tag team with Randy Orton and the former WWE Champion’s return at Survivor Series. Here are the highlights:

On Randy Orton’s WWE return:

“Did it looking like a stallion hit RKOs left and right and moving? Good. I’m super stoked for Randy coming back and everything like that. And I can’t thank you enough for being my tag team partner. He has really helped me out through a lot of tough times because I was going through a divorce at the time and everything else. And he’s been through a similar situation. And he was just who’s just a real brother, and especially when you’re on the road, is that like, I can call anybody, I say I can, but it’s not the same, and to have him there and be that supportive, because how Randy can be very supportive to me and, you know, it was nice, Randy has a spot in my heart forever.

On staying in touch with Orton:

“I do. I talked to Randy before a Smackdown match the other day. Oh, cool. I think he was busy, though. He’s like, ‘Hey, man. I’ll call you back when I’m through.’ What have you got, all right? He didn’t call me back, but he picked up. He’s doing good. He’s calling the match. That’s all. I just wanted to check in.”

