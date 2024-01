All Elite Wrestling returns from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO, for a new episode of AEW Collision.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly prime-time Saturday night program includes the following:

Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor

Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston & Ortiz

House of Black’s Buddy Matthews vs. Daniel Garcia

Adam Copeland open challenge

Thunder Rosa in singles action