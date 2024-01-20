In the opening segment of Monday’s Raw, Seth Rollins will be addressing his health status and future as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He sustained an injury while wrestling Jinder Mahal on the previous episode of Raw.

According to sources within WWE, Rollins has a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus. However, it is still uncertain whether he will require surgery.

There were reports that Rollins was scheduled to face CM Punk for the World Title at WrestleMania 40 as recently as Friday.

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that as of Friday afternoon, WWE was still planning to proceed with the match. However, if Rollins misses more time than anticipated or needs surgery, these plans could change.