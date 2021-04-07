New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release on top superstar Kazuchika Okada’s participation in the Olympic Torch relay, which took place yesterday in Aichi’s City of Anjo. Check out the promotion’s statement and video below.

On Tuesday April 4, the Olympic torch relay headed through Aichi’s city of Anjo on the road to the Tokyo Olympics. Kazuchika Okada was proudly representing his home city as he made his run with the torch.

Okada was full of smiles for the roadside onlookers from start to finish. Asked for comment after his run, Okada said that ‘everybody was waving and smiling as I made my run, so I wanted to return those smiles right back to them. It was a fantastic experience’. Okada continues to embody the Olympic spirit and the King of Sports as Tokyo heads toward the summer Games.