Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey have been added to the line-up for the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show.

Rousey and Reigns were recently added to the WWE Events website listing for the January 23 RAW from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Bayley, and Matt Riddle are also advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website.

It was reported that WWE was working on plans for “a major RAW episode” to celebrate the 30th Anniversary. WWE Legend Tatanka recently revealed that he was invited to the show, while WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair said he will be there.

The RAW 30th Anniversary episode is being billed as “RAW Is XXX,” as seen in the logo above.

