Drew McIntyre recently spoke with the Pro Wrestling Bits podcast and said CM Punk joining AEW would be a “thumbs up” as it would help the pro wrestling business as a whole.

“If anything, it’s good for wrestling,” McIntyre said of Punk returning. “That’s what I’m all about. I was outside the company between 2014 to 2017, working in the independents and with Impact, and just trying to make wrestling a healthier, better place, and it’s healthy right now. It’s an incredible place. Obviously, WWE is still at the top and leading the charge, and anything that can make it better, I’m all about. So, yeah, it makes a positive difference. It gets a thumbs up from me.”

It should be noted that McIntyre’s comments were made before Punk actually debuted on AEW Rampage last Friday night.

