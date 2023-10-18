Travis Kelce once hit the most devastating move in all of wrestling as a touchdown celebration.

The NFL superstar, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, looked back on a game in 2018 when he scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce hit his teammate, Anthony Sherman, with a stunner but because the NFL is the “No Fun League” he was fined for the celebration. He and his brother Jason Kelce spoke about this during the latest edition of the New Heights podcast.

I Stone Cold Stunnered Anthony Sherman in the endzone one time. I scored a touchdown against the Raiders. He came over like, ‘Yeah, Trav!’ [Holds arms up]. He was just exposed and I was like, [Stunner motion]. Stunner, yeah. He was all for it. You already know, the biggest thing, if you’re going to pull off a Stunner, you have to act like you got electrocuted, you’re dead. You gotta sell it. That’s half of the Stunner, you have to sell it. I got fined for it. I kicked him, it’s like violence. It’s just a wrestling move. We’re not promoting violence, we’re promoting Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Fortunately, someone uploaded a clip of Kelce hitting Stone Cold’s devastating finisher. You can check it out below.

Y’all remember when Travis Kelce hit Anthony Sherman with a Stone Cold Stunner? pic.twitter.com/AbsyvaG04N — Keaton (@kjonesy1587) September 1, 2023

