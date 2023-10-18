Ahead of this evening’s AEW Dynamite from Texas Fightful Select has released a report revealing details about an AEW star who has been MIA, the company’s toy deal, and more. Check it out below.

-Red Velvet is currently dealing with an injury. It is not known how long she will be out of action,.

-AEW’s first-ever December pay-per-view has yet to be given a name, but it is confirmed that the event will take place on December 30th.

-The toys for tots AEW announcement on last Tuesday’s edition of Dynamite was approved for broadcast late.