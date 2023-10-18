Later this evening AEW will invade the Ford Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg Texas for a live broadcast of Dynamite and a taping of its second weekly program, Rampage. Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer has an update regarding tickets for the event moving at the last minute.

WrestleTix reported this morning that the event had sold 4,747 tickets out of a setup of 5,121, with 818+ tickets being sold over the last 24 hours. Meltzer adds that the surge in ticket sales could be credited to CMLL superstar Mistico, who will be wrestling Rocky Romero on the Ramapge tapings. While it is noted that ticket prices do drop prior to events to help with sellout 2,100 tickets were purchased shortly after the Mistico match was announced days ago.