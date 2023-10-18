AEW star Serena Deeb was backstage for the October 13th edition of Collision according to Fightful Select.

The former NWA Women’s Champion has been out of action for over a year due to a nasty injury that has kept her on the shelf. Her last match was against Haley J on an episode of the now deceased AEW Dark. Fightful adds that many in AEW have not seen Deeb around backstage that much in 2023.

Deeb did pop up at the Cauliflower Alley Club earlier this year. Prior to her injury, she was one of the most featured wrestlers in the AEW women’s division.

