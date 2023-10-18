Mickie James comments on Nick Aldis becoming an on-screen character in WWE.

The former multi-time women’s champion, who is married to Aldis, spoke about his role as the General Manager of SmackDown during an interview on the Under The Ring podcast. James says that Aldis has worked hard for a long time and will finally be able to show people how good he is on the biggest stage possible.

I can’t tell you how excited I am for Nick. He’s worked a really long time and there’s been opportunities that perhaps he thought it may never happen, or we thought it would never happen, just different things along the way and I feel like it’s his time now. I’m so grateful that he’s finally gotten an opportunity, I know he’s going to kill it. He’s so great on the microphone as it is, but I think this GM role is perfect because he can be cocky and people can love him, or they can hate him. I’m so excited for him and he deserves it more than the world. I was crying when I got the news and I had been waiting for the news to come out, and I was trying to keep it as secret as possible so it was a big surprise. It’s amazing to see him living the dream, and living his dream because we’re obviously a couple and a team, but I’ve had so many amazing opportunities in my career and I feel like a lot of people don’t know how good he is, and now they’re going to see.

Aldis’s first night as GM was a busy one as he had to confront Dominik Mysterio and stop Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns from brawling. He also will continue to hold his role as a producer backstage. You can read his comments on his WWE debut here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)