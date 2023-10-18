Tyson Fury comments on a future in WWE.

The Gypsy King and heavyweight boxing champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. Fury, who wrestled for WWE back in 2021 and made a notable cameo at Clash at the Castle in 2022, states that his boxing career won’t last forever and that he feels there is still opportunity for him in the pro-wrestling world.

I’ve been doing this for 15 years, which is a long time. I know it won’t last forever. And it’s true, I’ve had a few good stints in WWE. There is still a lot of opportunity there.

That being said, Fury doesn’t plan on retiring from boxing just yet, adding that he’s at the top of the sport and will continue to put his focus into it.

It’s an amazing experience there. At the moment, I’m very busy with boxing. I’m still active and on top of my chosen profession, so this is where my focus will be. After that, we’ll see.

Fury’s full interview can be found here.