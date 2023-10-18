Bryan Danielson comments on a photo that surfaced of himself, Saraya, and Adam Copeland together inside a wrestling ring.

The three AEW stars were all told at some point that they would never be able to wrestle again, with all three making miraculous comebacks to the ring over the last five years. Danielson spoke about how awesome it is that they are all competing again during a recent interview with Sports Nightly.

It was just a cool realization because all three of us had matches on Tuesday and we were all kind of in the ring before the show, warming up and that sort of thing and there was just this realization, I think it was Saraya who had it first was, ‘Hey, we’re all in the ring together and we’ve all got matches tonight. This is surreal because we were all told at different points that we’d never wrestle again.’ I did say that between the three of us, you combine the three of our necks together and I don’t think you even have one complete neck,” Danielson joked. “It is cool and it also is a testament to the advancement of medical technologies but also, all three of us, we were told we shouldn’t do this anymore and we kept fighting through, right? One thing feeds off another. When you hear somebody else has been able to come back, well then you think like, ‘Okay, maybe I can come back,’ and that sort of thing, and those sort of reinforcing stories help us all.

