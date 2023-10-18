Cody Rhodes breaks his silence after suffering a huge loss on this past Monday’s edition of WWE Raw.

The American Nightmare and Jey Uso lost the Undisputed tag team titles to the Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) on Monday due to Jimmy Uso interfering on the Judgment Day’s behalf. This ended Cody and Jey’s reign at just over two weeks after winning them at the Fastlane premium live event.

Today, Cody took to social media to give his reaction. He writes, “Well …that wasn’t supposed to happen.”

Well That wasn’t supposed to happen #WWERaw — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 18, 2023

The timing of Cody’s loss is significant since it was only a few days after he bumped into Roman Reigns on SmackDown, the first time the two top stars have interacted since the Raw after WrestleMania 39.