Torrie Wilson is eyeing a showdown with Rhea Ripley.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the current reigning women’s champion during her appearance on the K&S WrestleFest virtual signing. Wilson says that as much as she would love to face the Eradicator she fears she may get killed.

If I could wrestle anyone today? I’m a little obsessed with Rhea Ripley, but she’d kill me, but at least that would be fun.

Wilson has not competed in a match for WWE since 2007. Check out her WrestleFest appearance here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)