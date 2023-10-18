Konnan details a talk he had with Bryan Danielson.

The lucha-libre legend spoke about the American Dragon during the latest edition of his Keepin It 100 podcast, where he reveals that Danielson told him he wanted to wrestle in Mexico. Unfortunately for Danielson, he would break his arm shortly after this chat with Konnan and the idea got put on hold.

I saw him in AEW and I asked him if he wanted to do something in Mexico and he said, ‘Yeah.’ I brought up a couple of people. Then, either that week or the next, he fractured his forearm. We never talked, I have to talk to him again. I would love to work with him.

The injury to Danielson came at a terrible time as he was forced to miss the AEW All In show from Wembley Stadium. He would return one week later to wrestle Ricky Starks at AEW All Out in Chicago.

