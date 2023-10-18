The viewership numbers are in for the October 17th episode of NXT on the USA network.

According to SportsTVRatings, the episode drew 798,000 viewers, a decrease of 13% compared to last last week’s episode that featured John Cena, The Undertaker, Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes. They scored a rating of 0.23 in the 18-49 demographic, which was down 24% from last week’s 0.30.

NXT finished better than both NHL games that were on ESPN but did trail the MLB NLCS playoff game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies. The show saw Carmelo Hayes earn a future opportunity at the NXT Championship.

