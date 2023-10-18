WWE recently completed construction on its new headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. To cement the new location the company build a 7-foot-tall pre-cast concrete monument of the WWE Championship, currently held by Roman Reigns. While wrestling fans appreciate the monument, it has also become a big hit with those in the area.

The Stamford Advocate released a story about the monument, which includes quotes from a few people who were passing by. One called it “pretty cool” while another New Haven resident told the publication “I can’t wait until it’s done so I can bring my kids and take a couple photos with it.”

