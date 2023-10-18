AEW has announced online that world champion MJF will be appearing on the October 28th edition of Collision, which will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
As of now this is the first thing announced for the October 28th Collision. AEW will be in Texas later this evening for its weekly edition of Dynamite. Wrestling Headlines will have full coverage of that event at the top of the hour.