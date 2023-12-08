NXT star Trick Williams recently joined Comicbook.com for an in-depth interview about his career, including how he won over the hearts of the NXT faithful.

The former North American Champion begins by recalling when the NXT fans started chanting ‘Whoop That Trick,’ which became his mantra moving forward.

The funny thing is people started chanting whoop that trick, this is during the 2.0 time, and I remember the first time I heard it and Melo kind of looked at me and he was like, ‘they for us or they against us?’ I’m like, ‘I think they for us, dog’. We just kind of roll with it. Slowly but surely the chants just kept being louder and louder and louder and louder over time. Whenever I had a moment, whoop that trick, whoop that trick.

Williams later spoke about the new theme he got in NXT, one which quickly became a favorite of his and the fans.

And then once the theme changed and once I came out to face Dragunov and the theme changed, it was so crazy because the whole crowd was in unison, almost like, man, we don’t have any plants. They was right there,” Williams said. “It’s like everybody knew, oh, this is the moment we’re going to bring it in the right way. And the new theme played and they was right there, whoop that trick. Oh, this is tough right here. This is tough.

