Triple H and Roman Reigns Comment on Last Night’s Big Return

As noted, Roman Reigns returned to WWE at the end of last night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view and took out the new WWE Universal Champion, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, and Braun Strowman.
Triple H took to Twitter today and reacted to The Big Dog’s return.
“What an ending to #SummerSlam. A chaotic and exciting end to what was a phenomenal show. Sometimes the BIG DOG has to show you it’s still his yard,” Triple H wrote.
Reigns also tweeted after his return, which was his first appearance since March. He repeated the SummerSlam tagline for this year.
He wrote, “You’ll never see it coming. #SummerSlam”
Stay tuned for updates on what’s next for Reigns. You can see the related tweets below:
What an ending to #SummerSlam. A chaotic and exciting end to what was a phenomenal show. Sometimes the BIG DOG has to show you it’s still his yard. https://t.co/WPR1Oj3cDK
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2020
You’ll never see it coming. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/potOMXGs9S
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 24, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
