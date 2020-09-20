WWE Network News issued the following press release announcing that the next episode of the docuseries Timeline will focus on the relationship between Triple H and Seth Rollins both on-screen and off-screen. The show will air on Wednesday September 23rd. Details are below.

Seth Rollins was the first ever NXT Champion following Triple H taking control of developmental, and later they shared the screen together as rivals with Evolution vs. The Shield and then united as The Authority. Eventually, the duo would end up breaking apart and feuding, with a match taking place at the grandest stage of them all: Wrestlemania.