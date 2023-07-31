Legendary UK wrestler “Exotic” Adrian Street has passed away at the age of 82.

The BBC reports that Street passed away today at The Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran, England. He recently underwent brain surgery, and it was noted that the cause of death was sepsis that developed from a bout of colitis.

“He’d had a heart problem a while ago which was resolved,” wife Miss Linda told The BBC. “But then he had a stroke earlier this month which resulted in a bleed on the brain. He was recovering from that at home when he developed colitis – a chronic inflammatory bowel disease – which later turned into sepsis. That’s what killed him. It all came about so quick. I’ve still not come to terms with it yet.”

Street debuted in the 1950s, and had successful runs across Europe and North America. Street and his wife/manager, Miss Linda, later got into designing & selling gear for pro wrestlers. Street had his last match in June 2014, and estimated that he worked between 12,000 and 15,000 matches. in his career.

Street had a longtime fan in WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, who tweeted a tribute today.

“A genre-bending pioneer whose larger-than-life presence and ruthlessness between the ropes changed the wrestling world forever. Honored to have called Adrian Street a friend. My thoughts are with Miss Linda and the family, friends and fans of Adrian Street,” he wrote.

WWE also issued the following on Street’s passing:

WWE Remembers “Exotic” Adrian Street WWE is saddened to learn that Adrian Street has passed away. Born the son of a coal miner in Wales, Street enjoyed a nearly 60-year career that spanned the globe, as his flamboyant style entertained audiences and reimagined what was possible in sports-entertainment. After competing as Kid Tarzan, “Exotic” Adrian Street was introduced to the world in bold fashion, as Street would make his way to the ring adorned in pastels and glitter with his glam-rock entrance music providing the perfect soundtrack. Accompanied by his long-time manager and future wife, Miss Linda, Street worked throughout the UK, Germany, Mexico and Canada before finally settling in the Continental Championship Wrestling promotion in Birmingham, Alabama. Street estimated that he competed in somewhere between 12,000 and 15,000 matches, but his influence stretched well-beyond in-ring competition. Street is credited with designing the gear worn by Mick Foley’s “Dude Love” during his rivalry with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Street also starred alongside Ron Perlman in the 1981 film “Quest for Fire” and performed in the band “The Pile Drivers.” WWE extends its condolences to Street’s family, friends, and fans.

