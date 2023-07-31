MLW issued the following press release announcing a women’s division matchup for the Fury Road event.

B3CCA will be taking on Maki Itoh at the event, which takes place on September 3rd from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and will stream exclusively on FITE+. Full details can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Maki Itoh vs. B3CCA at FURY ROAD live and exclusively on FITE+ Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

Maki Itoh will make her MLW debut live and excusively on FITE+ at FURY ROAD on September 3. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

“International popstar” B3CCA is looking for some hot summer fun when she takes on the world’s cutest, Maki Itoh.

IItoh, a former DDT Pro Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion & Tokyo Joshi Pro International Princess & Tag Team Champion, has her eyes set on making a splash in MLW’s expanding featherweight dvision.

B3CCA, a standout with a flawless 450º, will be tested as she attempts to manage the diverse fighting style of Itoh, who blends the Joshi style with a vicious interpretation of hardcore wrestling.

Will the “Fired Idol” extinguish B3CCA’s hot streak? You bet she will try.

The winner of this bout will get a shot at Delmi Exo’s World Featherweight Title!

Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.

FURY ROAD FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Willie Mack

The debut of Matt Cardona

Maki Itoh vs. B3CCA

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

TBA

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

National Openweight Jacob Fatu

Mance Warner

World Tag Team Champions The Calling Rickey Shane Page & AKIRA

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

1 Called Manders

Matthew Justice

SNISKY

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** SPECIAL 6PM START TIME ***

General Public Doors Open: 4:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 6:00pm.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

4:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

5:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

MORE ABOUT THE 2300 ARENA

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. The 2300 Arena also hosts fashion shows, corporate and private parties, political rallies, conventions and more.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.