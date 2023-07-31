Roxanne Perez is discusses her huge victory at last night’s NXT Great American Bash.

The former NXT Women’s Champion defeated Blair Davenport in a Weapons Wild match at the event, a win that has Perez feeling like a prodigy. This was the subject she spoke about in a backstage exclusive shortly after the Bash concluded.

I feel absolutely amazing. I feel like a freaking prodigy, that’s how I feel. I think I definitely proved a point to not only Blair Davenport, but to anybody else out there that has ever underestimated me. I’m not one to be underestimated. There’s a reason why they call me The Prodigy, and I’m not afraid to say that I am the best woman here in NXT.

Perez wasn’t the only NXT star who achieved a massive triumph. Carmelo Hayes survived an intense battle with Ilja Dragunov and Gable Steveson had his in-ring debut at Great American Bash. You can check out the full results to the show here, or check out Perez’s comments below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)