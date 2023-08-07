As noted, WWE announced today that Saturday’s SummerSlam Premium Live Event from Ford Field in Detroit was the most-watched SummerSlam of all-time. They also announced new records in viewership, gate, merchandise, and more. You can click here for the full announcement.

In an update, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter today to give thanks to everyone involved in making SummerSlam a big success.

“Biggest (EVER) Party of the Summer… Incredibly proud of these new company records across the board. Thank you to Detroit and to the @WWEUniverse across the globe who tuned in and made this year’s #SummerSlam a historic one,” he wrote.

You can click here for our detailed recap. Below is the full tweet from Triple H with graphic:

Biggest (EVER) Party of the Summer… Incredibly proud of these new company records across the board. Thank you to Detroit and to the @WWEUniverse across the globe who tuned in and made this year’s #SummerSlam a historic one. pic.twitter.com/3RzxlnxBEO — Triple H (@TripleH) August 7, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.