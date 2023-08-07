This week’s episode of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series Being The Elite is now available online and features some behind-the-scenes shenanigans around last Wednesday’s 200th episode of Dynamite.

The description reads, “The Elite talk about why they renewed their AEW contracts. Dynamite 200. Brandon goes to Gen Con.” The episode covers The Elite’s decision to re-sign with the promotion they helped start, which was broken last week by Sports Illustrated. You can read about that here.

Check out episode 359 “Renewal” below.