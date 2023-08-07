Cody Rhodes has one goal in mind now that he’s done with Brock Lesnar.

The American Nightmare slayed the Beast at this past Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event, ending their feud that began back on the Raw after WrestleMania 39. Cody can now set his sights on “finishing the story,” which is what he told the wrestling media at the post-SummerSlam media scrum.

I think everybody in the room probably knows what my plans are. We were talking about finishing the story. Now, the thing that I’ve been saying to myself, saying out loud, saying while laying there on the mat is ‘get back.’ I want to get back to the situation that I was in, to the same scenario I was in, and fix that outcome.

Cody never actually mentions Roman Reigns or the Undisputed Universal Championship, but he’s not very subtle in making it known that is his end goal.

I’m not going to say specifically what that is, but I think we can all read between the lines, and the journey to get there is dang near next to impossible, it really is, including three with Brock Lesnar. That would be what I would hope, but consistently surprised, you never know. I don’t mean that as a tagline. With me, on Monday nights, you never know. It’s been a great surprise so far.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)