WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville is currently injured and will likely be on the shelf for several months.

Deville suffered a torn ACL on the July 28 SmackDown as she and partner Chelsea Green took a non-title loss to Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. TMZ Sports adds that Deville is set to undergo knee surgery on Tuesday.

It was noted that this is a serious knee injury, and there is currently no timetable for Deville’s return to in-ring action. She has not wrestled since the aforementioned SmackDown match.

WWE will address the status of the Women’s Tag Team Titles during tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of RAW. Deville and Green just began their first reign with the titles on the July 17 RAW by defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.