Bronson Reed looks back at one of the crowning moments in his wrestling career.

The WWE star defeated Kazuchika Okada in the G1 Climax tournament one-year ago, a shocking upset as it was the first time the two ever wrestled. Okada, a former multi-time world champion in NJPW, would get his win back down the line but the accolade has continued to follow Reed as due to Okada’s status in Japan.

The one-time NXT North American Champion responded to a post on X (Twitter) about the match, stating that all he ever needs is to be given an opportunity. His full post reads, “All I need is to be given the opportunity, and I can slay any golden goose.”

All I need is to be given the opportunity, and I can slay any golden goose. https://t.co/ZevXo6muwX pic.twitter.com/OdWMwCxR8T — BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) August 7, 2023

Reed returned to WWE at the end of 2022.